Warning of scam calls for U.P. residents

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Post in Gladstone is warning residents about recent scam calls.

The scam caller says they represent Publisher’s Clearing house and that you have won their contest.

But to participate, you need to send your money back.

If you do not send money or participate in the contest, the caller makes threats to come to your house and send the U.S. Marshall.

The Michigan State Police Post in Gladstone advises to double-check and think if the call is real.

They also advise warning senior who are large targets to these scams.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.