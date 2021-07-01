A Warming Trend Begins Friday
And Peaks on Sunday
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Sun mixed with clouds
Highs: mainly 70s, cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 80s to around 90, warmest western interior, coolest along the Great Lakes’ shores
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot
Highs: near 90 into the 90s, locally cooler along the shores of the Great Lakes
Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 80s
Temperatures will cool to near average values on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.