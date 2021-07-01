A Warming Trend Begins Friday

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds

Highs: mainly 70s, cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 80s to around 90, warmest western interior, coolest along the Great Lakes’ shores

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot

Highs: near 90 into the 90s, locally cooler along the shores of the Great Lakes

Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Temperatures will cool to near average values on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

