Veteran’s food distribution

The Community Foundation for Delta County collected food to give away.
Veteran food distribution set up.
Veteran food distribution set up.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation for Delta County held its second Fourth of July veteran’s food distribution.

Walmart, Bink’s Coca-Cola, Meijer, Northwoods Place, Elmer’s, Aldi, and the Seventh-day Adventists all played a part in making the event a success.

Various service organizations picked up the food in bulk to deliver to veterans around town. Those groups include the American Legions, Marine Corps League, VFW, and Delta County Veteran Services.

“It was a group community effort as far as collaborating and getting everything organized between us and the Veteran’s Center,” said Cheryl Andzejewski, executive director for the Community Foundation for Delta County.

Northwoods Place and an anonymous donor donated money to fully pay for three veteran’s meals each.

