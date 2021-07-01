Advertisement

US-2 resurfacing project in Schoolcraft County begins July 12

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (Schoolcraft County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County.

The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings.

This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

Work is set to begin Monday, July 12, with an estimated completion date of Thursday, October 14. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Traffic will be maintained on US-2 with single-lane closures using traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

