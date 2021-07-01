Advertisement

UP Health Plan offering coronavirus vaccine incentives to members

Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan says it’s excited by Thursday’s coronavirus vaccine sweepstakes announcement in Michigan.

UPHP is offering its own vaccine incentive to its members.

UPHP members who get their first shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, between July 1-31, 2021, will be automatically eligible to win one of ten $1,000 Visa gift cards. This particular incentive is for UPHP Medicaid, Healthy Michigan Plan, and CSHCS members ages 18+ only.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense at keeping ourselves, our families, our communities, and our most vulnerable citizens safe, and we’re hopeful these incentives will encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated,” said Janey Joffee, UPHP Director of Population Health.

UPHP also plans to offer members additional opportunities for county-specific incentives by partnering with different organizations across the U.P. As these opportunities are identified, UPHP will be adding them to www.uphp.com/coronavirus/vaccination.

