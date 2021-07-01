Advertisement

Tigers wait for rain to stop then defeat Cleveland

Castro, Schoop each drive in three runs
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game. Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter Jose Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season. Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.

