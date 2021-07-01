Tervo honored with West Family Cup

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim Tervo from the Michigan Tech Nordic ski competition organizing committee has been awarded the West Family Cup by U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

One of the nation’s longest-serving volunteer competition officials, Jim Tervo was honored for his lifetime of service to the cross country skiing community with the West Family Cup. Named in memory of noted volunteer Fraser West and his wife Teddy, the West Family Cup is presented to recognize a long-serving official.

Tervo has been the soul of the Michigan Tech organizing committee in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for decades. He was recognized for his being a loyal, reliable, and selflessly compassionate official and Nordic community member. He is known for his sound decision-making on behalf of athletes, his vast background of knowledge, and his pep talks on the starting line about the importance of sportsmanship and fair play.

In his career, he has served in myriad roles including race official, chief of competition, event organizer, and technical delegate. He has led the organizing committee for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships five times in the last 15 years.

“It truly is an honor,” Tervo said. “We have a great organizing committee team at Michigan Tech that makes the chief of competition look pretty special. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our mentor, Jack Jeffrey, for all the guidance and direction he has shared with us over the years. He spent countless hours helping me learn the craft. I must also thank my wife Chris, for her patience with me as we spend several weekends a winter working at races.

“As I’m sure you know, the desire to put on quality events is foremost in my mind at every event that we work at. The athletes train really hard all year long, and the least we can do is reward them with the best venue possible. The two things that drive what we do either as a race official or competition committee member is to make sure the race is safe and fair. We must remember is that safe and fair means both the physical venue and the culture that we promote during the race week/weekend. If we can be successful in those two areas, everything else will take care of itself, and everyone will leave with smiles on their faces.”

Michigan Tech Senior Associate Athletic Director Joel Isaacson who also is on the competition organizing committee said, “I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Jim to win this award. His athlete-first mindset, passion, and selfless dedication is a model for those looking to volunteer. Michigan Tech is extremely fortunate to have him part of our team to make our race days successful.”

Jim also manages and grooms the Chassell Classic Ski Trail. He started the trails in 1981 with 4-kilometers and he has expanded to 10K today, grooming daily in peak season.

