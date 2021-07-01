Start the Cycle E-Bike raffle ending soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time is running out to get in on the fundraising raffle for an E-Bike from Start the Cycle. A $10 raffle ticket gets you a chance at a Surly Big Easy Longtail Cargo E-Bike.

It’s valued at more than $5,000. The bike was on display Wednesday night at Drifa Brewery in Marquette. The group is hoping to sell 200 more tickets. Proceeds from the raffle go to Start the Cycle which helps at-risk youth get into the sport of mountain biking through mentoring and leads up to them competing in the annual Ore to Shore bike race.

“All of our funds go directly to the kids, we’re a 100 percent volunteer organization so we buy the bikes, we buy the helmets, we buy hydration packs, everything they’re going to need to practice for the ore to shore and when they finish the ore to shore they get to keep it all,” said Laura MacDonald, Start the Cycle Executive Director.

The drawing is being held during the Ishpeming 4th of July celebration on Saturday July 3 at the Al Quaal Recreation Area. You can get raffle tickets by clicking here.

