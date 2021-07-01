Advertisement

Partridge Creek Farms begins Community Days in Ishpeming

The first of seven Community Days took place today at Grace Community Gardens in Ishpeming.
Partridge Creek Farms' May Tsupros taught volunteers to make healthy salad dressing.
Partridge Creek Farms' May Tsupros taught volunteers to make healthy salad dressing.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farms is teaching Ishpeming residents how to grow and prepare healthy meals all summer long.

Volunteers learned how to make home-made salad dressing out of herb-infused oil and vinegar. After a short cooking demo, participants spent time weeding and building fences in the gardens.

Partridge Creek Farms looks to educate more families on eating healthy.

“So the hope is that they learn the skills to grow the food and they’re learning the skills to prepare the healthy food,” says PCF Director of Programs Partnerships May Tsupros. “We’re really hoping to build a more food-secure community here in Ishpeming, where people have access to affordable produce and healthy food.”

These events will happen every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The location will change for some of the events. To stay updated, visit Partridge Creek Farms website.

All volunteers will be given a voucher to ‘Nourish’, a food stand selling produce at PCF’s office.

