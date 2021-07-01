North Carolina woman living with ALS marks state 34 in Michigan, using a race chair to compete in marathons

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visiting all 50 states is a goal for many people. A North Carolina women reached number 34 by making a trip to Michigan, but this is a different kind of cameo appearance for a different reason.

Seven years ago at the age of 33, Andrea Peet of Raleigh, North Carolina, was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

She has run a number of marathons and triathlons, but now her focus has changed to using a race chair.

“When I was diagnosed with ALS, I just wanted to see what my body could still do,” she said.

Peet has raised her goal to another level, because she’s been able to live longer than most people who get ALS.

“When I reached five years living with ALS, of which only 20 percent of people do, I wanted to set the craziest goal I could think of, and I was doing all 50 states,” she said.

Peet founded the Team Drea Foundation, supporting bold and innovative research to find a cure or effective treatment for ALS. To learn more, visit teamdrea.org.

Peet finished 13th overall at the Mish Waterfront Marathon in Gladstone after starting in the back of the field. She finished in 3 hours, 47 minutes, 9.7 seconds. She was first in the 40-49 year old age bracket.

“It was beautiful, just beautiful and fast of which I like. It was great,” she said after the race.

Peet and her husband, David, hope to conclude her goal of 50 marathons next may in Alaska.

This story first aired on TV6 on June 29, 2021. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.