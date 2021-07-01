New playground opens in Porcupine Mountain campground

THE PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - A new playground opened Thursday at the Union Bay Campground in the Porcupine Mountains.

The nonprofit group Friends of the Porkies and several generous donors raised enough money over four years to fund the project.

Part of the group’s mission is accessibility... ensuring that everyone can play in the park’s equipment.

The playground is durable, uses a plush, turf ground and will bring joy to many families for years to come in the park.

“Is there a heaven,” asks Friends of the Porkies President Sally Berman. “Yes. It’s a place where dreams come true. This is a place where a dream came true, so it’s very special to us and all of the people who visited.”

The Friend of the Porkies looks forward to supporting similar projects in the Porcupine Mountains area.

