Advertisement

New playground opens in Porcupine Mountain campground

Kids need a place to play.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - A new playground opened Thursday at the Union Bay Campground in the Porcupine Mountains.

The nonprofit group Friends of the Porkies and several generous donors raised enough money over four years to fund the project.

Part of the group’s mission is accessibility... ensuring that everyone can play in the park’s equipment.

The playground is durable, uses a plush, turf ground and will bring joy to many families for years to come in the park.

“Is there a heaven,” asks Friends of the Porkies President Sally Berman. “Yes. It’s a place where dreams come true. This is a place where a dream came true, so it’s very special to us and all of the people who visited.”

The Friend of the Porkies looks forward to supporting similar projects in the Porcupine Mountains area.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the...
UPDATE: Ishpeming Police no longer need public’s help for Tuesday hit and run incident
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation

Latest News

New playground opens in Porcupine Mountains
New playground opens in Porcupine Mountains
Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Members of Magic
Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Members of Magic
Ten studios and galleries came together for Thursday's event.
Artists and crafters come together for second ‘First Thursday Art Walk’
Marquette holds 16th annual cemetery walk
Marquette holds 16th annual cemetery walk