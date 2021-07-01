Michigan State Police stepping up patrols ahead of holiday weekend

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With plenty of travel planned for the 4th of July holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police are stepping up patrols.

Troopers will be out along with other law enforcement working towards the international traffic safety initiative called C.A.R.E. or Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. They’ll be looking for aggressive drivers as well as dunk or drugged drivers.

“The goal of our patrols is to make everybody safe and make sure that people can get from point A to point B without worrying about being struck by a drunk driver so if we can take a drunk driver off the road to make that happen, that’s our job this weekend,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police.

According to national statistics, last year during the 2020 4th of July holiday period, 17 people were killed in crashes in Michigan.

