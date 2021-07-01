Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday announced the creation of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michigan residents a chance to win $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is the latest kickoff in a series of lottery-style raffles by other states such as Ohio’s first-in-the-nation launch of the “Vax-a-Million” campaign. Ohio said vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16- and 17- year-olds, 46% among 18- and 19-year-olds and 55% among those between 20 and 49 years old after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lotteries.

Under Michigan’s new sweepstakes, residents age 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash giveaways.

In addition, Michigan’s vaccine sweepstakes will offer the opportunity to win one of nine Scholarship Drawing prizes available to vaccinated Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) charitable tuition contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

The sweepstakes begin Thursday, July 1, and end on Aug. 3, 2021. Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings is at www.MIShotToWin.com.

“If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger,” said Governor Whitmer.

“This sweepstakes gives every Michigander who’s been vaccinated a shot to win cash or college scholarships,” Whitmer said. “It’s also a great way to encourage more Michiganders to get the safe and effective vaccine so you can protect yourself, your family, and help get life back to normal. If we all roll up our sleeves and do our part, we can all win big. Let’s get to work!”

Michigan’s sweepstakes giveaway is powered by Meijer in partnership with the Michigan Association of United Ways and the State of Michigan. The statewide vaccine sweepstakes is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Association of State Universities, Small Business Association of Michigan, Business Leaders of Michigan, the Protect Michigan Commission and many more organizations.

Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their vaccine from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc. The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

$1 Million Drawing: There is one (1) $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $1 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

$50,000 Daily Drawings: There are thirty (30) $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older, each consisting of $50,000 awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winners.

$2 Million Drawing: There is one (1) $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $2 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

Scholarship Drawing: There are nine (9) Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

The goal of the public outreach campaign, consisting of a series of statewide drawings, is to raise awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Michiganders to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The aim of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by roughly 9% – or approximately 767,000 Michiganders – to achieve the statewide goal of 70% of residents age 16 and older who are immunized.

“The data reflect that the vast number of Michiganders who are not yet vaccinated are actually not opposed to getting vaccinated,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

As of June 29, 2021, 61.7% (more than 4.9 million Michiganders) age 16 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data. To reach 70%, a total of 5,667,842 residents age 16 and older will need to be immunized.

“Events that can draw attention to getting vaccinated – like the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes – make us enthusiastic as the data we’ve reviewed of vaccine lotteries in other states is showing they’re very effective at getting more people vaccinated very quickly,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

Michigan is not alone in reporting waning interest of residents receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations. Nationally, vaccinations have fallen from over 3 million per day in April to about 1.8 million per day, according to Our World in Data. To reverse the trend, states such as Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Oregon, Colorado and others have announced innovative large-scale raffles that are producing quantifiably successful results.

“At Michigan Association of United Ways, the health of our state remains a top priority,” said MAUW President and CEO Mike Larson.

“We are thrilled that the COVID-19 vaccine has made a positive impact throughout the communities we serve, but there is more to be done,” Larson said. “Alongside Meijer and with our additional partners, we are excited to be part of the MI Shot to Win. The MI Shot to Win is a great way to make the vaccine more available to more people and encourage those to take advantage of it for their health.”

Gov. Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions and backgrounds. Housed within the MDHHS, commission leaders are charged with helping to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

