Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center holds 16th annual Cemetery Walk

The tours highlight early founders of Marquette
Posters were stationed at each grave site of early founders of Marquette.
Posters were stationed at each grave site of early founders of Marquette.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is held its 16th annual Cemetery Walk Thursday.

The event had a few options to participate; guided tours, either walking or seated, started at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Marquette Park Cemetery.

A self-guided tour was available earlier in the afternoon where participants used maps to find each location.

The tours highlight early founders of Marquette. Posters with information and pictures were stationed at each grave site.

Beth Gruber, a Research Librarian at the John M Longyear Research Library, says it’s a great way to teach hands-on history.

“It’s another way to get into history. You can come into a museum, but that can be to be perfectly honest sometimes a little boring for people,” says Gruber. “This gets you out and moving, and you actually get to see the people and where they’re resting.”

A $5 donation was suggested when attending the event.

The Marquette Regional History Center will host many more walking tours around Marquette during the summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the...
UPDATE: Ishpeming Police no longer need public’s help for Tuesday hit and run incident
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $2.7M to resurface nearly 9.5...
US-2 resurfacing project in Schoolcraft County begins July 12
Bailey Manninen uses her TikTok to show what it's like to be a year-round resident on Mackinac...
Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Members of Magic
Fox head decal
‘Fox Fuels the 4th’ surprises Fox customers with free gas
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $129,000 to replace a culvert...
M-28 culvert replacement near Paynesville begins July 7