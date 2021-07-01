Marquette Regional History Center holds 16th annual Cemetery Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is held its 16th annual Cemetery Walk Thursday.

The event had a few options to participate; guided tours, either walking or seated, started at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Marquette Park Cemetery.

A self-guided tour was available earlier in the afternoon where participants used maps to find each location.

The tours highlight early founders of Marquette. Posters with information and pictures were stationed at each grave site.

Beth Gruber, a Research Librarian at the John M Longyear Research Library, says it’s a great way to teach hands-on history.

“It’s another way to get into history. You can come into a museum, but that can be to be perfectly honest sometimes a little boring for people,” says Gruber. “This gets you out and moving, and you actually get to see the people and where they’re resting.”

A $5 donation was suggested when attending the event.

The Marquette Regional History Center will host many more walking tours around Marquette during the summer.

