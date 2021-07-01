M-28 culvert replacement near Paynesville begins July 7

PAYNESVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $129,000 to replace a culvert on M-28 near Paynesville in Ontonagon County.

The project includes earthwork, temporary gravel widening, slope restoration, and pavement markings. One lane of alternating traffic will be open on M-28 using temporary traffic signals.

Work is set to begin Wednesday, July 7, with anticipated completion on Thursday, July 22. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

MDOT says this project will replace a culvert that is in poor condition and correct a dip in the roadway, resulting in a smoother driving surface and increasing safety.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.