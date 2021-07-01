Local Historical Storyteller hosts Marquette historical walking tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - History on the move, there was a pop-up history tour in Marquette Wednesday evening. Local Historical Storyteller Jim Koski lead the tour downtown which focused on the history of the ore docks and shipping iron ore.

Koski, who regularly hosts walking tours for the Marquette Regional History Center, decided to host this one to get back to story telling. He hopes to share the importance of the Marquette area to those who attended.

“This pop-up tour is kind of interesting because the dock system was so important to Marquette, every other town in Marquette county was built around an iron ore mine, but not Marquette, Marquette has two natural deep-water harbors and so Marquette exists to ship out the iron ore from all of the other towns,” Koski said.

The MRHC is also holding it’s make-up date for the cemetery tour Thursday July 1. There are two options for the tour, which takes place at Park Cemetery, the first is a self-guided tour at 1 p.m., the second is the guided tour at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.