Light structures to be added along Iron Ore Heritage Trail

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular trail system in Marquette County is getting an upgrade.

The City of Negaunee is partnering with the Iron Ore Heritage Train Authority to put new lighting structures on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail between the City of Ishpeming and Negaunee. Thirteen new lights will be installed along the trail beginning this summer.

The project will begin on Gold Street in Negaunee and head towards the new pavilion, ending on Mary Street.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said this will allow the trail to be used more frequently throughout the year and increase safety.

“We’re providing more opportunities for our residents and visitors to take advantage of the trail system, become healthier, be more active, to be out on the trail maybe outside doing something they want to do. In some cases, maybe they’re not doing that because they don’t feel safe,” Heffron said.

Next year’s phase two of the project will pick up from Mary Street and go all the way to the city border of Ishpeming.

