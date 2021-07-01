Advertisement

Light structures to be added along Iron Ore Heritage Trail

Phase 1 of the project will begin on Gold Street in Negaunee and head towards the new pavilion,...
Phase 1 of the project will begin on Gold Street in Negaunee and head towards the new pavilion, ending on Mary Street. Next year, the work will be from Mary Street to the edge of Negaunee City limits.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular trail system in Marquette County is getting an upgrade.

The City of Negaunee is partnering with the Iron Ore Heritage Train Authority to put new lighting structures on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail between the City of Ishpeming and Negaunee. Thirteen new lights will be installed along the trail beginning this summer.

The project will begin on Gold Street in Negaunee and head towards the new pavilion, ending on Mary Street.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said this will allow the trail to be used more frequently throughout the year and increase safety.

“We’re providing more opportunities for our residents and visitors to take advantage of the trail system, become healthier, be more active, to be out on the trail maybe outside doing something they want to do. In some cases, maybe they’re not doing that because they don’t feel safe,” Heffron said.

Next year’s phase two of the project will pick up from Mary Street and go all the way to the city border of Ishpeming.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the...
UPDATE: Ishpeming Police no longer need public’s help for Tuesday hit and run incident
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation

Latest News

Preslie Mantsch. Photo courtesy of Nikki Mantsch.
Iron River community rides bikes in support of four-year-old leukemia patient
The City of Houghton waterfront including the Kestner Waterfront Park Beach area has been...
Portage Canal, beaches fully reopen following gasoline spill last week in Hancock
Family continuing man's patriotic tradition
Family continuing Marquette Township man’s patriotic tradition
Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Lac La Belle, Wilderness Resort is open year-round and...
Wilderness Resort offers full campground experience