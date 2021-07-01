Advertisement

Ishpeming West End Health Foundation sponsors 8 Feeding America Food Truck visits

Free food is available on every first Thursday of each month at North Iron Church.
Feeding America will be at North Iron Church every month for the remainder of this year.
Feeding America will be at North Iron Church every month for the remainder of this year.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 400 Marquette County families received free boxes of food Thursday morning.

A grant from Ishpeming’s West End Health Foundation is bringing Feeding America to Ishpeming throughout the rest of the year.

Free food is available on every first Thursday of each month at North Iron Church.

Anyone in the community can receive food, there are no requirements.

At least one box is provided per household, plus milk and potatoes.

Ann Trudell, an organizer of the event and Ishpeming VFW member, says 8 tons of food was distributed on Thursday.

“It’s an unmet need, really,” says Trudell. “A lot of these people are seniors living on fixed incomes, and this way here they can get some nutritious food. It gives them a little bit more money to go to the store and buy other things too.”

Ishpeming VFW and North Iron Church are other major sponsors of the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the...
UPDATE: Ishpeming Police no longer need public’s help for Tuesday hit and run incident
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation

Latest News

Veteran food distribution set up.
Veteran’s food distribution
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan, partners announce ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ for COVID-19 vaccinations
NMU Teaching Flag
NMU faculty working without a contract
First Thursday's returns to Marquette July 1
First Thursday's returns to Marquette July 1