Ishpeming West End Health Foundation sponsors 8 Feeding America Food Truck visits

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 400 Marquette County families received free boxes of food Thursday morning.

A grant from Ishpeming’s West End Health Foundation is bringing Feeding America to Ishpeming throughout the rest of the year.

Free food is available on every first Thursday of each month at North Iron Church.

Anyone in the community can receive food, there are no requirements.

At least one box is provided per household, plus milk and potatoes.

Ann Trudell, an organizer of the event and Ishpeming VFW member, says 8 tons of food was distributed on Thursday.

“It’s an unmet need, really,” says Trudell. “A lot of these people are seniors living on fixed incomes, and this way here they can get some nutritious food. It gives them a little bit more money to go to the store and buy other things too.”

Ishpeming VFW and North Iron Church are other major sponsors of the event.

