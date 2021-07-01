Advertisement

Iron River community rides bikes in support of four-year-old leukemia patient

Pedaling for Preslie participants will bike more than 614 miles throughout the Upper Peninsula.
Preslie Mantsch. Photo courtesy of Nikki Mantsch.
Preslie Mantsch. Photo courtesy of Nikki Mantsch.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year in a row, an Iron River community is rallying around a little girl battling cancer.

Four-year-old Preslie Mantsch was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on April 29, 2020. That August, two members of her community founded Pedaling for Preslie, a biking event to raise awareness about childhood leukemia.

“We biked straight across the Upper Peninsula from Ironwood to the Mackinac Bridge,” said John Kolbas, a co-founder of Pedaling for Preslie. “It totaled out to be about 312 miles.”

Kolbas says this year, they plan to go even farther.

“We’re going around the Upper Peninsula, totaling 614 miles over six days,” he explained.

The ride will begin in Iron River on August 15.

On July 1, Young’s FireBrick Bar & Grill hosted a kickoff event, featuring raffles and activities. The entire day, 10% of the restaurants sales were donated to Preslie’s medical expenses.

“I hope it brings everyone just a little closer together,” said Young’s marketing director Jason Smedlund. “In a small community like this, we need each other.”

Kolbus has known Preslie’s family for years. He says he is humbled to help them get Preslie the treatment she needs.

“Preslie is just such a wonderful, big-hearted, spirited little girl,” said Kolbus. “You wouldn’t think that she’s ill, just by her spirit and how amazingly uplifting she is.”

Anyone is welcome to join Pedaling for Preslie. Participants can bike the entire event or parts of it.

To register for the event or to make a donation, call or text John Kolbas at (906) 282-6731 or Bill Mellstrom at (972) 639-2170. Donations can also be made on Preslie’s GoFundMe.

