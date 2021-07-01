Advertisement

Gwinn Schools students to compete in first ever Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant

Contestants are girls ages 6 to 9.
Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant
Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow the first ever ‘Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant’ takes place at Gwinn High School.

Contestants are girls ages 6 to 9, all from Gwinn schools.

They will perform a group dance number to Taylor Swift, as well as introduce themselves and answer some questions.

One of the event organizers says it’s a perfect chance for the kids to come together again and have fun.

“Anything to make them feel beautiful about themselves; some of the girls aren’t doing anything to their hair, some of the girls are getting all dolled up. It’s just whatever they’re comfortable in,” says Lemay.

5-year-old Ava Tremblay says she will be one of the girls getting ‘all dolled up’.

“I’m going to wear my nice blue dress and I’m going to get my hair cut,” says Ava.

The pageant starts at 6:30 p.m.

A princess and 3 runner ups will be crowned.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down

Latest News

Partridge Creek Farms' May Tsupros taught volunteers to make healthy salad dressing.
Partridge Creek Farms begins Community Days in Ishpeming
Festival of treasures takes place in downtown Ishpeming
Festival of treasures takes place in downtown Ishpeming
Big changes in state education funding impact U.P. schools
Big changes in state education funding impact U.P. schools
Ontonagon summer school students get hands-on plant learning
Ontonagon summer school students get hands-on plant learning