Gwinn Schools students to compete in first ever Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow the first ever ‘Mini Miss Modeltown Pageant’ takes place at Gwinn High School.

Contestants are girls ages 6 to 9, all from Gwinn schools.

They will perform a group dance number to Taylor Swift, as well as introduce themselves and answer some questions.

One of the event organizers says it’s a perfect chance for the kids to come together again and have fun.

“Anything to make them feel beautiful about themselves; some of the girls aren’t doing anything to their hair, some of the girls are getting all dolled up. It’s just whatever they’re comfortable in,” says Lemay.

5-year-old Ava Tremblay says she will be one of the girls getting ‘all dolled up’.

“I’m going to wear my nice blue dress and I’m going to get my hair cut,” says Ava.

The pageant starts at 6:30 p.m.

A princess and 3 runner ups will be crowned.

