‘Fox Fuels the 4th’ surprises Fox customers with free gas

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Marquette County residents received free gas this morning - a complete surprise from Fox Negaunee and Fox Marquette.

‘Fox Fuels The 4th’ provides anyone with a Fox license plate logo or head decal on their vehicle a free fill up.

A dozen sales consultants from Fox were at holiday gas stations in Marquette and Negaunee starting at 10:00 a.m. Each group had $1,000 to spend on the first customers they spotted with a Fox vehicle.

One sales consultant, Jerry Taylor, says providing gas for customers is as fun for him as it is for the customers.

“People that buy vehicles from us are our neighbors, our friends, our family. To be able to give back and surprise people with a full tank of gas for a holiday weekend, we’re getting a lot of smiles and seeing a lot of familiar faces,” says Taylor.

One customer explains how surprised he was when he showed up to get gas.

“You know, you just drive up and don’t expect it, a young lady comes out and fills you up and says ‘get on your way’,” says Negaunee resident Sean O’Donnell.

Another recipient says the free gas will help take her and her family out of town for the 4th of July.

“I’m actually planning on going to Green Bay with my sister and our kids, so this is going to be awesome. Starting my weekend off great!” says Marquette resident Michelle Christunas.

This is an annual Fox company-wide event. Many dealerships throughout Michigan also participated.

