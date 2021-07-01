Advertisement

‘Firecracker!’: Man wakes neighbors by pretending to be firework

By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A man apparently protesting pyrotechnics was caught screaming and pretending to be a firework on a Florida security system in the early morning hours.

The residents of a Cape Coral neighborhood got an early July 4 show when an unidentified man who appeared to be protesting pyrotechnics started screaming just before 3 a.m. last Friday.

“Boom, boom, boom. Firecracker,” the man yelled in the dark.

Sara Warnecke’s security camera captured the screaming, and she went outside to yell back at him, telling him to “shut up.”

“The dogs were barking, and we go outside. This guy is screaming, I mean, so loud. He seemed to be upset that people were celebrating early,” she said.

Despite Warnecke’s objection, the man continued screaming, calling fireworks “annoying” and angrily yelling to quit using them in the middle of the night.

Fireworks are legal in Florida on just three days of the year, one of them being July 4. Police responded to six different firework-related calls on June 27 and 28.

Even when used legally, fireworks might violate Cape Coral’s noise ordinance, but police say the alleged protester’s display may have as well.

“Pretending to be a firework is also going to run afoul of our noise ordinances,” said Master Corporal Phil Mullen with the police department.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear any fireworks the night of the incident, but Warnecke has her own theory about why the man put on the display when he did.

“He thought last year probably that ‘I’m going to wake them up, like they woke me up with the fireworks,’” she said. “Makes you wonder what’s going to go on in the next few days until the Fourth of July.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Police Lights
Gladstone man dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down

Latest News

Fireworks are legal in Florida on just three days of the year, one of them being July 4.
Fla. man apparently protesting fireworks screams, wakes neighbors
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Changes made to Braveworks brownfield proposal of old Savings Bank
Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police stepping up patrols ahead of holiday weekend
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom