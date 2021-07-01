Family continuing Marquette Township man’s patriotic tradition

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The July 4th parade in Marquette is a celebration, and for the family of Greg Lindstrom, it’s also about tradition.

“He took it on as his personal thing to do to get the flags, get them in the truck, and find, usually, Exchange Club members,” said Greg’s widow, Joanne Lindstrom.

Her husband died last July.

Since the mid-1980s, Greg’s 1928 Model A truck led the parade.

“People always said, ‘Oh, here comes the yellow truck with all the flags,’” Lindstrom said.

Those flags were part of Greg’s “Give a Kid a Flag to Wave” initiative.

“He frequently dressed as Uncle Sam,” she explained, “and they passed out flags as well in the Ishpeming parade and also in the Negaunee Pioneers Day parade.”

Over 36 years, the Exchange Club of Marquette has distributed more than 100,000 flags. Money raised at the club’s annual Food Fest paid for them.

“The nice thing about it,” Lindstrom stated, “is you frequently find candy wrappers and candy laying on the road after a parade, but you never find one of these {flags}. Kids treasure them.”

Now, almost one year since Greg’s passing, the Lindstrom family, in town for his memorial service, is picking up where he left off: handing out flags to kids at the Marquette parade on Sunday.

“We will have siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews all carrying on the tradition he started so long ago,” Lindstrom said.

And, if Greg were here to see the tradition live on, Lindstrom says he would appreciate it greatly.

“He would probably have a tear in his eye,” she said. “And, he would say, ‘Give a kid a flag to wave.’”

Lindstrom and the rest of her family hope Greg’s tradition will carry on for at least another 36 years and are always proud to “give a kid a flag to wave.”

