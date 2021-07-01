Downtown waterfront pier plans finalized

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - “The project’s bid at about 4.99 million so just under 5 million dollars,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “We’ll be getting the bulk of those dollars through the State of Michigan through MEDC with the grant, and the city will be matching it.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation funds projects of interest like the Houghton city pier, because it would bring the community together.

Hence, a thriving community bolsters its local economy.

In a nutshell - the project will extend the pier further into the Portage Canal.

This will increase the space of the downtown waterfront for social gatherings while not taking away any parking. The parking deck is not included in these plans so it will not be affected.

MGO Contracting will begin work this month and Waara says it shouldn’t take more than two Copper Country summers to complete.

“Hopefully next summer we’ll have a finished product down there,” said Waara. “Where we can have our farmers market, summer concerts [or] people can hang out there in the evenings [to] watch the sun go down,” added Waara.

And finally, Waara says it will be “a real opportunity to be downtown, a place for [people] to be, and then it’s also out on the water.”

