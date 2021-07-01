Advertisement

Brief cool down before heat dome moves in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Unseasonably cool conditions linger today with highs mainly 60s. Then, high pressure moves in leading to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through the weekend. By Saturday a big upper-level ridge moves in. This will lead to high temperatures topping off well above normal into the 90s inland with 80s along the Great Lakes. Our next front will come in on Monday with showers and storms.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Near 60° north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Sunny and HOT!!

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90° inland, cooler along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and HOT!!

>Highs: Low 90s inland, 80s elsewhere

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Around 70°

