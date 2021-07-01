Advertisement

Boss Snowplow donates to Iron Mountain and Kingsford Fourth of July fireworks display

Boss Snowplow will make a $5,000 firework donation to the Sons of the American Legion for the next five years.
Boss Snowplow marketing director Mark Klossner hands the $5,000 check to a Sons of the American Legion representative.
Boss Snowplow marketing director Mark Klossner hands the $5,000 check to a Sons of the American Legion representative.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A local business is helping Iron Mountain and Kingsford celebrate Independence Day with a bang.

Boss Snowplow donated $5,000 to Sons of the American Legion for this year’s fireworks display.

The fireworks are usually funded by donations from the previous year’s Fourth of July parade. However, the parade was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

Boss Snowplow marketing director Mark Klossner says this year, the business wants to ensure the community has a safe way to celebrate the holiday. He believes the contribution will also help the economy.

“Maybe some people would say, ‘Instead of spending money on our own fireworks and blowing them up in the back in the neighborhood, let’s just support local restaurants and local businesses with that money and count on a bigger, better show from Sons of the American Legion,’” said Klossner. “That’s why we’re really happy to be able to do this.”

Boss Snowplow also committed to making a $5,000 donation each Fourth of July for the next five years.

