Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Members of Magic

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - “It’s more than fudge and horses and tourism. There is a living, breathing community here that is here year-round, and it’s like one big family.”

Bailey Manninen didn’t intend to make Mackinac Island her home. She came to the island for summer employment and expected to leave after two weeks.

That was three years ago.

“And I haven’t left since!” she laughed.

Manninen said she came to the island on a soul-searching mission.

“I was such a homebody, and I was so nervous because I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do with my life,” she explained. “I was in between school, trying to pick a major. And I was like, honestly what I need to do is I need to go out and I need to figure out who I am. And I need to figure out what I want to do, and who I want to be. And I haven’t left, and I’ve found myself and I’ve found such a wonderful community to be a part of, and I don’t have any plans of leaving any time soon!”

She said island living has taught her to be thankful and how to simplify.

“Getting things here is such a hassle,” said Manninen. “I mean, every single purchase is very meaningful at this point because you have to have it on your person to transfer it to your home.”

Now, she wants others to know what it’s like to live there. Manninen started a YouTube channel, posting videos of island life in the winter.

Then, she started posting on TikTok and is now up to more than 310,000 followers from all across the globe.

“A lot of these people come back year after year after year, and they never get to see Mackinac Island in the winter,” she said. “Being able to experience that and be able to share that with people all over the world, people who love Mackinac Island, has been such a privilege. So, having TikTok is such a great tool for education and just reaching everybody.”

She’s also helping visitors plan trips. She created a Patreon account, a way for “content creators” to offer paid subscription services, so people don’t feel overwhelmed when they step off the ferry.

“I created an Anxious Travelers Guide for Mackinac Island,” Manninen explained. “I give full details on what to expect, noises, where the nearest bathrooms are, how far things are from town, and I really just want to give everybody as much information about the place that they’re coming to, so that they feel comfortable and they can really enjoy it.”

She’s helping people make Mackinac Island their home too, showing them what it’s like to live on the Jewel of the Great Lakes.

“We’ve built such an incredible life, and now we’re members of this community,” she said.

According to the Mackinac Island’s website, there are about 500 year-round residents on the island.

Manninen also said the residents love the winter season because they get to slow down after the busy tourism season and spend more time together.

