Artists and crafters come together for second ‘First Thursday Art Walk’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Support of local artists and galleries continue in Marquette County.

Thursday marked the second “First Thursday Art Walk” in Marquette, and ten studios and galleries participated in the event.

Ceramics and pottery, blacksmiths, photographers, artists, crafters, and more came together to sell and introduce their unique art, which includes demonstrations like woodturning.

“I’m using the lathe which is behind me. I’ll also be doing some texturing on the turn pieces, and some coloring as well to get the type of product I’d like to make,” said Woodturner Marc Himes.

The next “First Thursday Art Walk” will be Thursday, August 5.

