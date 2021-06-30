Advertisement

Young out but Giannis hurt as Hawks soar past Bucks

Lou Williams sets pace for Atlanta
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Geor. (WLUC) - The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player. Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter. Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

Woodruff’s pitching helps Brewers win seventh straight game
(NMU Graphic)
Porter, Smith, DiMatteo, Kurz join list of NMU Athletic Award Winners
NMU Wildcat Awards
NMU Athletics Presents the 2020-21 Wildcat Awards
Norway Speedway Hall of Fame inductees, Fred Gignac (left, orange shirt) and John Koehler...
Norway Speedway inducts four new members into Hall of Fame