Advertisement

Woodruff’s pitching helps Brewers win seventh straight game

Defense key to victory
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of their two hits, hanging on to edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for their season-high seventh straight win. A day after battering Chicago 14-4, the Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row. Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace Peterson in the fourth. Both runs were walked aboard by Zach Davies, who made his first start against his former team. Woodruff allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and nudging his ERA down from 1.89 to 1.87.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

Young out but Giannis hurt as Hawks soar past Bucks
(NMU Graphic)
Porter, Smith, DiMatteo, Kurz join list of NMU Athletic Award Winners
NMU Wildcat Awards
NMU Athletics Presents the 2020-21 Wildcat Awards
Norway Speedway Hall of Fame inductees, Fred Gignac (left, orange shirt) and John Koehler...
Norway Speedway inducts four new members into Hall of Fame