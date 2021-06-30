Whitmer appoints several Upper Michigan residents to boards, commissions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments of several Upper Michigan residents to statewide boards and commissions.

Kathleen Isleib, of Negaunee, was appointed to the Michigan Board of Accountancy. She is a certified public accountant and an accounting instructor at Northern Michigan University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Accounting Science from Northern Illinois University. Isleib is appointed to represent a full-time instructor of accounting above the elementary level at an accredited college or university for a term commencing July 1, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds Ola M. Smith whose term expired June 30, 2021.

The Michigan State Board of Accountancy is responsible for the certification, licensure, and regulation of certified public accountants and public accounting firms in Michigan. This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Jon Haindl, of Cooks, was reappointed to the Michigan Beef Industry Commission. He is the owner and operator of Jarhian Farm. He holds a degree in agriculture education from Michigan State University. Haindl is reappointed to represent cattle growers for a term commencing June 30, 2021 and expiring May 31, 2024.

The Michigan Beef Industry Commission was created under Public Act 291 in 1972 to promote the sale of beef and beef products. The Commission, the Beef Promotion and Research Board, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association work together in a coordinated state and national effort to promote beef and veal products in order to hold market share and increase the demand for beef and veal. This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Richard E. Bowerman, II, of Munising, was appointed to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science. He is the funeral director and vice president of Bowerman Funeral Home, Inc. He holds an associate’s degree in mortuary science from Worhsam College of Mortuary Science and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lakeland College. Bowerman is appointed to represent professionals for a term commencing July 1, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. He succeeds Mark Canale whose term expires June 30, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science was created to license and regulate the practice of mortuary science and funeral establishments in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of mortuary science licensees, residential trainees, and funeral homes. This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Stephanie L. DePetro, of Marquette, was appointed to the Michigan Board of Nursing. She is a registered nurse with UP Health System. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Master of Criminal Justice, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Michigan University. DePetro is appointed to represent registered professional nurses with a baccalaureate degree engaged in nursing practice or nursing administration, for a term commencing July 1, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds Tiffany McDonald whose term expired June 30, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Nursing was created to establish qualifications for nurse licensure, to establish standards for education and approve nurse education programs, develop and implement criteria for assurance of continued competency, and take disciplinary action against licensees when the health, safety, and welfare of the public has been adversely affected. This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Christopher M. Germain, of Escanaba, was reappointed to the Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons. He is a realtor with Premier Real Estate, Inc. He holds an Institute One Certification from Holloway’s Real Estate Institute. Germain is reappointed to represent real estate brokers and salespersons for a term commencing July 1, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025.

The Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons was created to license and regulate the practice of real estate brokers and salespersons in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of real estate salespersons, associate real estate brokers, real estate brokers, and branch offices. This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

