USDA invests $17M to improve rural Michigan community facilities, essential services

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson Wednesday announced that USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” Maxson said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

USDA is investing in 16 Michigan projects (with U.P. locations in bold font):

The Dickinson County Health Care System is receiving a $16.9 million loan to refinance existing debt and purchase additional medical equipment.

The City of Kingsford , in Dickinson County, is receiving a $26,500 grant to purchase a patrol vehicle. This will replace the current, high mileage vehicle that has outlived its usefulness.

The City of Iron Mountain , in Dickinson County, is receiving a $14,900 grant to purchase a K-9 vehicle for the police department. The existing K-9 vehicle will be used as a backup or utilized by the Code Enforcement Officer as a regular patrol car.

The City of Norway , in Dickinson County, is receiving a $50,000 grant to purchase a backhoe which will replace the current one that has outlived its useful life. The backhoe will be used to support general operations and the city’s water department.

Paradise Township, in Grand Traverse County, is receiving a $50,000 grant to purchase an ambulance. Paradise Emergency Services is a full-time department employing six EMT/firefighters with two personnel on duty 24 hours a day seven days a week. The new ambulance will replace the existing vehicle that is not mechanically reliable.

Billings Township, in Gladwin County, is receiving a $20,500 grant to purchase an emergency rescue truck. The vehicle will be equipped with a fire/medical skid unit along with GPS tracking that will allow for location tracking in its rural area. This vehicle will allow first responders to reach areas beyond the reach of conventional vehicles.

The City of Durand, in Shiawassee County, is receiving a $17,500 grant to purchase a police vehicle. The vehicle will replace an older fleet vehicle that has high mileage.

The Mid-Michigan Community Fire Board, in Gratiot County, is receiving a $36,500 grant to purchase turnout gear for the fire department. The turnout gear equipment currently used is not in compliance with NFPA 1851 standards. The purchase includes 20 sets of gear, firefighting flashlights, and particulate blocking hoods.

The Village of Millington, in Tuscola County, is receiving a $15,500 grant to purchase a police vehicle and related safety equipment. The vehicle will replace an existing one that has high mileage and has reached the end of its useful life.

The City of Jonesville, in Hillsdale County, is receiving a $50,000 grant to purchase a dump truck. The dump truck will replace the current vehicle that has excessive wear and age.

The Village of Otter Lake, in Lapeer County, is receiving a $14,400 grant to purchase a department of public works truck. The vehicle will replace a much older, high mileage truck which has maintenance issues.

The Village of Kingston, in Tuscola County, is receiving a $40,900 grant to purchase a patrol vehicle. The vehicle will replace an older high mileage fleet vehicle which is unreliable.

The Harbor Beach Area Fire Department, in Huron County, is receiving a $47,800 grant to purchase Jaws of Life rescue equipment. The equipment will be battery operated, which will be more usable and versatile for various types of extrication of people in life-threatening situations. The equipment will also be able to lift objects off of trapped people.

The Village of Pigeon, in Huron County, is receiving a $37,500 grant to purchase a patrol vehicle. The vehicle will replace an older fleet vehicle that has begun to deteriorate with increasing maintenance costs. The vehicle will be used mainly as a first responder unit to medical calls.

Sanilac County is receiving two grants. A $34,900 grant will be used to purchase a patrol vehicle. The vehicle will replace the previous fleet vehicle that has high mileage.

Sanilac County will also receive a $33,400 grant to purchase a K9 patrol vehicle. The vehicle would transport the K9 dog to jail callouts, training and emergency situations for tracking. The K9 unit will be available to neighboring police departments to assist with tracking missing persons.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

To learn more about Community Facilities Program funding opportunities, contact a USDA Rural Development state office. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (A PDF) for a detailed overview of the application process.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.