Two people in Gogebic County arrested for drug possession and intent to deliver

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook (WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people in Gogebic County have been arrested for drug possession and intent to deliver.

According to the Ironwood Public Safety Department, the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team executed a search warrant for a home in ironwood on Friday, June 25 near the school property.

The warrant was for an investigation on individuals who were believed to be trafficking drugs.

During the search warrant, two people were then taken into custody.

Police arrested 34-year-old Dean Raymond and 33-year-old Brynann Smith with drug possession and intent to deliver.

Both are currently lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.

Their bond is set at fifty-thousand dollars each.

