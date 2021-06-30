Students learn plant life cycles hands on

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer Students like Ontonagon 5th Grader Ryan Weiner at Ontonagon Area Schools will have green thumbs by fall.

After participating in hands-on learning about plant life cycles.

“They start as a seed, and then eventually they grow into a sprout, and then they keep growing until they do a flower, unless if you’re talking about a plant like a tomato,” said Weiner. “They start making the flowers for the tomatoes.”

Since summers are short-lived in the Upper Peninsula, Teacher Hillary Sundblad says outdoor activities are a must in Ontonagon.

“We have some raised flower beds we were able to get through a grant through Portage Health Foundation, which is awesome,” said Sundblad. “And alongside the Gogebic Ontonagon ISD, our students are planting and [are] going to take care of the produce.”

Another point – it makes use of the school’s gardens and greenhouse.

“This is summer school, and we’re already taking the kids for six hours a day, they’re in school seven hours a day during the regular school year,” said Sundblad. “So we want to make sure that we do things that are hands-on learning. We’re learning about life cycles of plants right now in the classroom, and we thought it would be a great idea to show them visually what goes on behind the scenes.”

Eventually, the school will continue planting more plants in its greenhouse and plans to expand the gardens to have more community involvement in the future.

