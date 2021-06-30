Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on several charges following assault at ‘MIP party’

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested Tuesday on several charges following a drinking party where minors were present.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on June 29, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department received information involving an assault and an underage drinking party, involving a Sault Ste. Marie firefighter.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was then requested to investigate the complaint, which reported that during a minor in possession (MIP) party at the suspect’s house, the suspect assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office investigated the incident and executed a search warrant at the suspects residence in Sault Ste. Marie. Evidence relating to the crimes was located inside his home.

The suspect, 26-year-old Charles Anthony-Trey Pereny, was already on bond for a previous count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, from an incident occurring in 2020 and charges filed early in 2021. The previous case is still ongoing and making its way through the court system. Pereny’s new charges include:

Domestic Assault

Interfere w/electronic communications

Four counts of Contributing to Minor

On June 30, Pereny was arraigned in 91st District Court. He was given bond which included Tether and multiple conditions. The CCSO reminds the public that Pereny is innocent until proven guilty.

“As your Sheriff, I would urge the citizens to stand behind the 99.9% of First Responders in the Community that have the integrity to uphold the Sworn Oath to Protect and Serve,” said Sheriff Michael Bitnar.

If anyone has information as it relates to this incident, please contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 906-635-6355.

