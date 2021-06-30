Advertisement

Plan on a Cool Beginning to July

But Significant Warming is Expected This Holiday Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Thursday: Cooler, considerable cloudiness north-central and east with sunshine elsewhere; clouds will decrease during the day

Highs: 60s north, coolest along Lake Superior, near 70 into the 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny with near average early July temperatures

Highs: mainly in the 70s

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: 80s to near 90, warmest over western interior locations; it will be locally cooler along the Great Lakes’ shores

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm

Highs: 80s to low 90s, cooler mainly near Lake Michigan

Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: centered around 80

Cooler weather with near average temperatures are expected through the balance of next week.  There is a chance of showers at times, especially over southern Upper Michigan.

