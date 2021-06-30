Plan on a Cool Beginning to July
But Significant Warming is Expected This Holiday Weekend
Thursday: Cooler, considerable cloudiness north-central and east with sunshine elsewhere; clouds will decrease during the day
Highs: 60s north, coolest along Lake Superior, near 70 into the 70s south
Friday: Mostly sunny with near average early July temperatures
Highs: mainly in the 70s
Saturday: Sunny and warmer
Highs: 80s to near 90, warmest over western interior locations; it will be locally cooler along the Great Lakes’ shores
Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm
Highs: 80s to low 90s, cooler mainly near Lake Michigan
Monday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: centered around 80
Cooler weather with near average temperatures are expected through the balance of next week. There is a chance of showers at times, especially over southern Upper Michigan.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.