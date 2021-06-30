Advertisement

New 4th of July Run-Walk coming to Marquette

The Bike Path where the run-walk will take place
The Bike Path where the run-walk will take place(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event is coming to Marquette for the 4th of July. It’s a four-mile run-walk starting at the Welcome Center in Chocolay Township and ending at the Shiras Power Plant.

Participants are asked to wear some patriotic gear while they run or walk down the bike path. The idea came to the organizer when he was looking for a way to kick off the holiday in a healthy way.

“You can see that sun rise in the morning, that fresh air hitting your face, your endorphins are going because you’re getting your physical activity in in the morning, it puts you in a better mind set to have that great day for the 4th of July, it’s my favorite holiday of the year,” said Event Coordinator, Travis Bradbury.

The event starts at 7 a.m. with a stretch session, before heading out on the run at 7:30. This is the first year for the run-walk but Bradbury hopes to see it grow into an annual event.

