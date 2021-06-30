Advertisement

Morning fog then isolated showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of locally patchy to dense fog will continue during the morning. Then, a front moves in later triggering a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the central U.P. this afternoon. In the wake of the front cooler and drier move in briefly through Friday. Then, high pressure coupled with an upper-level ridge will keep a dry, sunny, and hot holiday weekend for us.

Today: Morning fog, partly cloudy with isolated showers later

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low 60s north, mid-70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant

>Highs: Low 70s

Saturday: Sunny, dry, and hot

>Highs: Upper 80, the 70s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot

>Highs: Around 90 inland, cooler along the shorelines

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: 70s

