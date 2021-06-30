Mini van catches fire after crashing into pole on County Rd. 480

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Troopers want to remind you not to swerve your vehicle if you come across an animal or other objects in the road.

This comes after a mini van crashed into a pole on County Rd. 480 in Sands Township around 4 o’clock this morning.

The 28-year-old driver swerved into the pole to avoid hitting a deer.

A nearby witness says she was in her home when she heard three explosions. That’s when she ran outside, heard two more explosions and saw the car engulfed in flames.

A reporter at the scene says the front bumper was totally smashed in, everything was incinerated and only the metal structures of the mini van remain.

MSP say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.