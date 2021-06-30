MDOT lifts some traffic restrictions in Upper Michigan for Fourth of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Independence Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on nearly 63 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 22 percent increase from last year.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, and continuing until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 107 out of 171 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“With almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, we expect a tremendous amount of folks to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “With more work than ever happening on state roads thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s work together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Independence Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location, in the Upper Peninsula:

I-75 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction from north of M-80 to north of M-28.

I-75 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction at the north branch of the Munuscong River.

M-26 , Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions at Umbrella Tree Creek via temporary traffic signals.

M-28, Alger County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the AuTrain River via temporary traffic signals

M-28 , Alger County, will have a directional detour in place in Munising. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28. Eastbound M-28 will use M-28 to Hickory Street, then Superior Street back to M-28.

M-38 , Ontonagon County, is closed to through-traffic from M-26 to US-45 at Cane Creek. Detour posted.

M-129 , Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River south of Pickford via temporary signals.

US-2 , Dickinson County, has one westbound lane open at Scenic Drive in Norway.

US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Clayberg Street and Old US-2 via temporary signals.

US-41 in Nestoria, Baraga County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Pine Avenue and King Lake Road via temporary traffic signals.

US-41 in Chassell, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

US-41 (Townsend Drive) in Houghton, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between MacInnes Drive and Pearl Street with a traffic shift.

US-41 , Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions near Pilgrim River via temporary signals.

US-41 in Marquette Township, Marquette County, has one lane closed in each direction from County Road 492 to Washington Street.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.