McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation

VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan state senator was featured in a Wednesday article on election fraud in The Atlantic.

The long-running magazine featured a story on State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) and his Senate Oversight Committee investigation, and subsequent report, on election fraud in Michigan.

“His committee interviewed scores of witnesses, subpoenaed and reviewed thousands of pages of documents, dissected the procedural mechanics of Michigan’s highly decentralized elections system, and scrutinized the most trafficked claims about corruption at the state’s ballot box in November. McBroom’s conclusion hit Lansing like a meteor: It was all a bunch of nonsense,” The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta writes.

In a story last week, by TV6′s Nick Friend, McBroom said, “I think that we very clearly found vulnerabilities in the system, found bad actors in the last election. But I think we also very clearly say that the system didn’t break.”

Shortly thereafter, the Michigan state senator was called out by former President Donald Trump, saying that McBroom and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, (R-Clarklake), “are doing everything possible to stop voter audits in order to hide the truth.”

Trump also called on voters to call the senators’ offices and “get them to do the right thing” or vote the pair out of office, as Alberta notes in his Wednesday story.

McBroom admitted to Alberta that he was a bit discouraged overall.

“I can’t make people believe me,” McBroom told Alberta during their interview. “All I can hope is that people use their discernment and judgment, to look at the facts I’ve laid out for them, and then look at these theories out there, and ask the question: Does any of this make sense?”

The Atlantic’s feature story goes on to delve more into who McBroom is and his upbringing. Read the full story from The Atlantic here.

McBroom was also on the Sunday, June 27 episode of TV6′s The Ryan Report.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.