Lawmakers vote to end K-12 per-student funding gap

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, a 27-year long spending gap between Michigan’s most and least funded schools appeared to be ending.

“The elimination of the gap between the highest and the lowest funded districts,’ said Sen. Jim Stamas, R-36th State Senate District. “Today, a ‘yes’ vote does that.”

In a near-unanimous vote, the Michigan Senate voted 33 to 1 to equalize base per-student funding for all Michigan schools.

Last year, the gap in per-student funding was up to $418 per student.

“We’ve always struggled, at least financially, to compete with schools that are at the higher end,” said Bryan DeAugustine, NICE Community Schools Superintendent.

In 1994, Proposal A changed how schools were funded by guaranteeing a per-student allowance with a focus on funding poorer districts.

Data from the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency shows that 51 U.P. schools received minimum-per student funding last year. Now, those schools, will receive $8,700 per students which is a $600 increase.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) says the funding comes from state dollars and it is sustainable based on future state revenue projections.

DeAugustine says the extra money will be reinvested into the district.

“Keeping our class sizes low, making sure we have up-to-date technology and the best curriculum available for the subjects that we teach. We think that’s really important,” said DeAugustine.

The K-12 budget spends a total of $17.1 billion on schools statewide with $2 billion coming from federal money. It marks the largest school budget in state history.

The House also approved the bill today. It now goes to Governor Whitmer’s desk for her expected signature.

