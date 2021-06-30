Lake Superior Theatre set to present ‘The Last Five Years’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live theater is set to return in Upper Michigan as Lake Superior Theatre is getting ready for their upcoming show called ‘The Last Five Years.’

It’s a story about a struggling actress and a successful writer as they sing about their failed marriage from their different perspectives. The show is done in a unique way with Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two only interact once with each other, during their wedding in the middle of the show.

“I think the show has a lot to offer for everybody because it’s very real, it’s very emotional and everybody’s been in a situation where they’ve been in love or they’ve had their heart broken or they’ve been struggling or successful so there’s just something that everybody can relate with,” said Eliisa Gladwell, the Actress who plays Cathy.

The performances run from July 6-10 at the Lake Superior Theatre on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette. Tickets cost $15 for adults.

