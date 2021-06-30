Advertisement

Lake Superior Theatre set to present ‘The Last Five Years’

Sign for Lake Superior Theatre
Sign for Lake Superior Theatre(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live theater is set to return in Upper Michigan as Lake Superior Theatre is getting ready for their upcoming show called ‘The Last Five Years.’

It’s a story about a struggling actress and a successful writer as they sing about their failed marriage from their different perspectives. The show is done in a unique way with Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two only interact once with each other, during their wedding in the middle of the show.

“I think the show has a lot to offer for everybody because it’s very real, it’s very emotional and everybody’s been in a situation where they’ve been in love or they’ve had their heart broken or they’ve been struggling or successful so there’s just something that everybody can relate with,” said Eliisa Gladwell, the Actress who plays Cathy.

The performances run from July 6-10 at the Lake Superior Theatre on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette. Tickets cost $15 for adults.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Baraga County will be busy for 4th of July
Baraga County will be busy for 4th of July
Movie Theatre concessions return to Upper Michigan
Movie Theatre concessions return to Upper Michigan
Bill Saunders announces resignation
Bill Saunders announces resignation
UPHS-Marquette tech workers vote to unionize
UPHS-Marquette tech workers vote to unionize