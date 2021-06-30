Advertisement

Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18.

Duggar was indicted in April on the charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

Allison Mack, known for her role in 'Smallville' had previously pleaded guilty to charges she...
Actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison in NXIVM sex-slave case
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation
The filings come a week after Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court in the...
Britney Spears’ father seeks court probe of her allegations
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court