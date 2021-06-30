Advertisement

Ishpeming Police seek information following Tuesday afternoon hit and run

The incident happened at 3:03 p.m. June 29 in front of Buck’s Restaurant in Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the...
Ishpeming Police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the truck, was involved in a hit and run incident on Tuesday, June 29. The truck was also carrying a long, green kayak.(Ishpeming Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for information following a Tuesday afternoon hit and run.

The police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the truck (pictured above), was involved in a hit and run incident on Tuesday, June 29. The truck was also hauling a long, green kayak in the bed of the truck.

The incident happened at 3:03 p.m. in front of Buck’s Restaurant in Ishpeming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

Essential camping items to remember this summer
Gladstone-Rapid River Kiwanis holding up a banner for the Fran Cannon Firecracker Run.
Fran Cannon Firecracker Run preregistration opens Friday
A mini van crashed into a pole and burst into flames after the driver swerved to avoid hitting...
Minivan catches fire after crashing into pole on Marquette County Road 480
County Rd. 480 car crash