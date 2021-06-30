Ishpeming Police seek information following Tuesday afternoon hit and run

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for information following a Tuesday afternoon hit and run.

The police say a gray, extended cab Ford Ranger truck, with a tool box on the bed of the truck (pictured above), was involved in a hit and run incident on Tuesday, June 29. The truck was also hauling a long, green kayak in the bed of the truck.

The incident happened at 3:03 p.m. in front of Buck’s Restaurant in Ishpeming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

