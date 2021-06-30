Advertisement

Gladstone man dead after a motor cycle crash in Delta County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -A Gladstone man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Delta County.

According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, 53-year-old Richard Patrick was traveling southbound on US2/41 near Lake Bluff around 5:00 a.m. yesterday morning.

While riding, he hit a deer which caused him to be thrown off his motorcycle.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Patrick was transported to OSF and then airlifted to UP Health System in Marquette.

He later died from his injuries.

Alcohol appears to not be a factor in the crash.

