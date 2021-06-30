Advertisement

Fran Cannon Firecracker Run preregistration opens Friday

Regular registration begins Sunday morning
Gladstone-Rapid River Kiwanis holding up a banner for the Fran Cannon Firecracker Run.
Gladstone-Rapid River Kiwanis holding up a banner for the Fran Cannon Firecracker Run.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s Fourth of July events kick off Sunday morning with the annual Fran Cannon Firecracker Run. There’s a five-mile run, a 2.5-mile walk and a one-mile fun run for kids 12 and younger.

Preregistration begins this Friday from one to six in the afternoon at the pavilion across from Michigan State Police in Gladstone. Registration opens on July fourth starting at 6:30 until 7:45 in the morning. The Firecracker Run has been a Gladstone tradition for several years.

“The race was renamed a few years ago for Fran Cannon who was one of the founding members of this race. The Gladstone Rapid River Kiwanis took it over and it’s been running now for 30 plus years,” said Mary LaFave, organizer of the Fran Cannon Firecracker Run.

The City of Gladstone has several events downtown on July fourth all leading up to a firework show at dusk.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

A mini van crashed into a pole and burst into flames after the driver swerved to avoid hitting...
Mini van catches fire after crashing into pole on County Rd. 480
County Rd. 480 car crash
Negaunee- Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce Director talks about Fourth of July events
Negaunee- Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce Director talks about Fourth of July events
Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
Two people in Gogebic County arrested for drug possession and intent to deliver