Fran Cannon Firecracker Run preregistration opens Friday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s Fourth of July events kick off Sunday morning with the annual Fran Cannon Firecracker Run. There’s a five-mile run, a 2.5-mile walk and a one-mile fun run for kids 12 and younger.

Preregistration begins this Friday from one to six in the afternoon at the pavilion across from Michigan State Police in Gladstone. Registration opens on July fourth starting at 6:30 until 7:45 in the morning. The Firecracker Run has been a Gladstone tradition for several years.

“The race was renamed a few years ago for Fran Cannon who was one of the founding members of this race. The Gladstone Rapid River Kiwanis took it over and it’s been running now for 30 plus years,” said Mary LaFave, organizer of the Fran Cannon Firecracker Run.

The City of Gladstone has several events downtown on July fourth all leading up to a firework show at dusk.

