Essential camping items to remember this summer

(WCAX)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, whether you’re planning an overnight camping trip or a week of back-packing, essential items to bring with you remain the same.

Besides a sleeping bag and tent, campers should remember to plan all meals and bring plenty of water.

For those planning to back-pack, a mini stove and freeze-dried food are necessary.

On any trip, bug spray or bug clothing will help keep mosquitos and ticks away.

Todd King, a co-owner of Downwind Sports in Marquette, says most people tend to overlook one very important item.

“They’re excited – they get their backpack, and they get their purifier, they’re ready to go…things that they most often forget; first aid kits,” says King. “Those are things that can end your trip right away if you have blisters on your feet.”

King also recommends telling someone where you are going before you leave, especially if it’s a remote area.

