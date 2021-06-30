Advertisement

Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing releases Fourth of July flyover schedule

Two Upper Michigan cities, Bessemer and Gladstone, are included in the celebratory flights happening on Sunday, July 4.
Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
Two Block 50 F-16CM's from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, Mich. (WLUC) - The Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth, Minn., has Independence Day flyovers planned this year.

Two Upper Michigan cities, Bessemer and Gladstone, are included in the celebratory flights happening on Sunday, July 4.

“Look to the skies and you may see two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard flying over a parade or celebration near you,” the 148th Fighter Wing said in a Facebook post.

Each of the events listed below were approved for an Air Force fly over by initiating a request through the U.S. Air Force Aerial Events website. Requests for U.S. Air Force fly overs should be initiated 45 days in advance. Fly overs can be canceled due to inclement weather or mission need. Below are the flight times planned for Sunday, July 4:

Independence Day Flight 1– Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan (all times central):

  • Duluth’s Canal Park, Minn. - 10:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
  • Superior, Wis. - 10:42 a.m. to 10:52 a.m.
  • Ashland, Wis. - 10:50 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Bessemer, Mich. - 10:56 a.m. to 11:06 a.m.
  • Gladstone, Mich. - 11:15 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
  • Mercer, Wis. - 11:37 a.m. to 11:47 a.m.
  • Mellen, Wis.- 11:41 a.m. to 11:51 a.m.
  • Barnes, Wis.- 11:51 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.
  • Stillwater, Minn. - 12:10 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Independence Day Flight 2 – Minnesota (all times central):

  • Cloquet, Minn. - 10:41 a.m. to 10:51 a.m.
  • Moose Lake, Minn. - 10:46 a.m. to 10:56 a.m.
  • Warba, Minn. - 11:38 a.m. to 11:48 a.m.
  • Nashwauk ,Minn. - 11:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
  • Ely, Minn. - 12:06 p.m. to 12:16 p.m.
  • Soudan, Minn. - 12:08 p.m. to 12:18 p.m.
  • Aurora, Minn. - 12:12 p.m. to 12:22 p.m.

To learn more about the 148th Fighter Wing, click here. Check out where fireworks and parades are happening throughout Upper Michigan in TV6′s list here.

