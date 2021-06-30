Advertisement

Downtown Ishpeming’s Festival of Treasures returns for 4th of July weekend

The event will fill 8 blocks of downtown, spilling from Main Street onto Pearl and Cleveland Streets.
Festival of Treasures
Festival of Treasures(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More events are scheduled in Marquette County for this fourth of July weekend.

Downtown Ishpeming’s annual Festival of Treasures is set for this Friday, June 2nd.

The event will fill 8 blocks of downtown, spilling from Main Street onto Pearl and Cleveland Streets.

Live music and pony rides will join over 20 art and craft vendors for the family-friendly festivities.

The owner of Main Street Antique Mall, David Aeh, says he enjoys watching the event bring people together.

“I see it all the time, where people will run into people, and there’s smiles, and hugs, and laughter. And I guess to me that’s one of the greatest things about this event. In particular in the shadow of the worst days hopefully behind us of this pandemic,” says Aeh.

The festivities start at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
K9 Nitro
Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

Latest News

Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
MDOT lifts some traffic restrictions in Upper Michigan for Fourth of July weekend
A campfire and the U.S. National Forest Service logo.
UPDATE: Hiawatha National Forest rescinds ban on charcoal grills, campfire use
State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) who represents Michigan's 38th Senate District.
McBroom featured by ‘The Atlantic’ for election fraud investigation
Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing releases Fourth of July flyover schedule