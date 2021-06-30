Downtown Ishpeming’s Festival of Treasures returns for 4th of July weekend

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More events are scheduled in Marquette County for this fourth of July weekend.

Downtown Ishpeming’s annual Festival of Treasures is set for this Friday, June 2nd.

The event will fill 8 blocks of downtown, spilling from Main Street onto Pearl and Cleveland Streets.

Live music and pony rides will join over 20 art and craft vendors for the family-friendly festivities.

The owner of Main Street Antique Mall, David Aeh, says he enjoys watching the event bring people together.

“I see it all the time, where people will run into people, and there’s smiles, and hugs, and laughter. And I guess to me that’s one of the greatest things about this event. In particular in the shadow of the worst days hopefully behind us of this pandemic,” says Aeh.

The festivities start at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.